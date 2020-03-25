Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) – Blackberry Farm is temporarily stopping hotel and restaurant operations until April 30th.

The resort posted the announcement to their Facebook. “Taking care of our Blackberry family, guests and private owners is our number one priority, and we look forward to welcoming them all back soon,” the group wrote.

Blackberry Farm is a 4,200-acre wellness resort renowned worldwide for its scenic views and highly-rated restaurants.