Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
Health research institute projects up at 3,422 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee by Aug. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has grown to 43 while the number of cases is 3.321, the Tennessee Department of Health said Saturday.

The number of deaths is up by six from Friday and the number of cases is up by 254.

There have been 311 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the state Department of Health. Some 416 people have recovered. There have been 41,391 COVID-19 tests.

Knox County reported a total of 97 positive local cases on the health department website Saturday. Of those, 58 cases have recovered and 1,409 coronavirus tests have been conducted. The state statistics show 99 cases for Knox County.

The state began reporting deaths by county on Wednesday. The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner, where a fifth death has been confirmed at a Gallatin nursing home. Sumner has 10 total coronavirus-related deaths and Shelby County has eight. Davidson County has had six deaths.

Meanwhile, The latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington have Tennessee 15 days away, or April 19, from hospital peak resource use. On the peak day, Tennessee will need 15,618 hospital beds but has 7,812 available.

The state will need 2,428 intensive care beds but only has 629 available, according to the IHME forecast. IHME also predicts Tennessee will need 1,943 ventilators.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projects Tennessee 15 days away, or April 19, 2020, from hospital peak resource use, (IHME screen shot)

Peak deaths per day are projected at 165 each on April 20 and 21 and that total deaths in the state will hit 3,422 by Aug. 4.

The IHME projects the coronavirus death rate in Tennessee will peak on April 20 and 21 with 165 per day. (IHME screen shot)

Gov. Bill Lee has said the state has studied the IHME estimates as well as other projections. He has said no one knows exactly when it will happen, but a surge in cases is coming that will stress the state medical system.

He announced Thursday the state is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create additional medical beds across the state.

In Knoxville, there are plans to add 350 beds at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway and other locations are being evaluated. Lee met with government and medical officials Friday in Knoxville to discuss the plans. Similar sites have been identified in the state’s other metro areas.

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White Hosue coronavirus task force and a world-renowned global health expert, has also said the IHME data confirms the federal government’s own projections.

IHME projections for Tennessee are growing more dire. Just a week ago, the institute was predicting 51 deaths a day on April 1 and 1,551 total deaths.

