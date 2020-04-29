Coronavirus: Dollywood extends current season passes through June 1, 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – While Dollywood remains closed due to safety precautions, the theme park announced they will extend 2020 season passes.

Dollywood is extending the validity of 2020 season passes through June 1, 2021. This extension also applies to the FREE Pre-K Imagination Season Pass.

Passes will be updated automatically, meaning pass holders don’t need to take action to have their 2020 passes extended.

Dollywood officials also said they will soon release information their future plans for reopening in addition to how to redeem the Summer Bring-A-Friend FREE promotion.

Dollywood will continue to watch the conditions within our region, consult with our medical experts and follow CDC guidelines to determine the re-opening date for the parks and resort. We will continue to communicate any additional changes as they occur. Dollywood update on Wednesday, April 29

Dollywood temporarily laid off 630 workers last week according to a notice filed with state officials.

Staff members at the park have also helped curb the shortage of personal protection equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic by sewing masks for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and providing ponchos to first responders.