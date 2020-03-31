Closings
Coronavirus: East Tenn. businesses react to governor’s executive order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday, Governor Bill Lee urged Tennesseans to stay home and closed nonessential businesses for public use.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel heard from local business owners impacted by the order.

“The phones have been ringing, people have been trying to get reset up, and we’re trying to reschedule for the two weeks, said Kimberley West-Baker, owner of La Belladonna in Jefferson City.

It was a busy day for West-Baker, preparing for a two-week shutdown ordered by Gov. Lee.

“We’ve been doing everything by the guidelines to try to stay open, but we knew that this was probably going to happen. It’s a very sad day, a lot of tears have been shed,” she said. “We want to be safe, we want our clients to be safe, but we also try to make a living, so it’s hard.”

In Sevierville, Razor & Strop Barber Shop already temporarily closed last week after taking extra precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We put signs up all over the barber shop, stating that if you or anybody in your family had been sick or had a cold in the past two weeks, to not enter the barber shop. We had every client and anybody that came with them wash their hands,” said Mindy Vittetoe.

But the governor’s order is still making an impact on them, too, by extending the time frame they anticipated to remain closed. The new restrictions are in effect until April 14.

“It definitely affects us because if we’re not planning ahead, which like most Americans today, we live by what we make. And so when we’re not working, we’re not making that money to pay our bills and to make the ends meet,” Mary Holliday said.

Both shops are now eager to get through and looking forward to opening up again.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

