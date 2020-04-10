Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Expecting during the unexpected

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Expectant parents Philip and Ashley Stevens are preparing for the birth of their first child in mid-June. In all likelihood, the pair will not be permitted to have visitors come to see their baby girl post-birth.

“They’re saying you’re not allowed to have visitors at the hospital, which is kind of sad,” Ashley Stevens said. “With her being our first child, you want people to be excited and come visit and be excited to celebrate with you. So that’s kind of hard to think about.”

The Stevens have done the research and followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitation, but there remains an underlying concern for the unknown for their growing family of three.

“As you find out more news and there’s more cases of pregnant women (having COVID-19), it kind of makes you scared,” Stevens said.

The Data

Due to the novelty of the virus, there is a lot that doctors don’t know yet as it pertains to COVID-19 and its impact expectant mothers. Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician at UT Medical Center, Dr. Kim Fortner, said at this time they’ve seen no increased risk for pregnant mothers to contract the virus.

“Even though pregnant women are more susceptible to viruses like the flu and things that are kindred or sort of like coronavirus, at this point in time, pregnant women don’t appear to have an increased risk compared to non-pregnant adults,” Fortner said.

Fortner said that of the expectant mothers who’ve contracted COVID-19, it has been most commonly contracted during the third trimester. In the reports available, there’s been very little risk of passing COVID-19 directly to the child if a mother has contracted the virus.

“There’s no evidence of the virus in amniotic fluid,” Fortner said. “There’s no evidence of the virus in breastfeeding and there’s no evidence even in the cord blood. That’s very reassuring.”

The Changes

While expectant mothers do not appear to be at higher risk to contract COVID-19, UT Medical Center has adopted several changes as it pertains to prenatal care including the frequency of visitation.

“A lot of the society guidelines say that instead of coming every month that perhaps during this point and time you would come every month during your pregnancy,” Fortner explained. “To the extent possible and certainly based where you are in pregnancy.”

In addition to spacing out visits through the first four to five months of pregnancy, UT Medical is trying to do more with fewer visits.

“Instead of just coming for one visit you might end up coming for an ultrasound and a registration visit,” Fortner explained.

Prenatal care has also been added to the growing list of things that are going virtual.

“We’re trying to talk a lot about kick counts,” Fortner said. “When women have complications with pregnancy we’re trying to manage those complications remotely meaning follow your blood sugars at home or follow your blood pressures. Certainly under the care of your provider but just doing anything to limit the number of visits.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Pandemic pregnancy concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic pregnancy concerns"

Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask"

Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state"

TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system"

Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020."

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter