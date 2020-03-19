Breaking News
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer

Parents react to closing of Kansas schools

One local teacher helping students adjust to COVID-19 impacts

Gov. Abbott to weigh in on status of Texas restaurants, bars

Gov. Abbott may take new action Thursday to limit public gatherings statewide

Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, U.S. stocks opened mostly in the red on Thursday, adding on to yesterday’s losses, as more and more corporations are coming out with revised performance outlooks amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other stories in today’s show:

HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wants to give small businesses hope as the global coronavirus pandemic creates a difficult time for them. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after the Senate passed a coronavirus response bill, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign. McConnell also told Senators that the Senate will remain in session. (Senate Television via AP)

SCHOOLS CLOSE IN KANSAS: Kansas parents, left with so many questions, are trying to figuring out what to do after Tuesday’s announcement to close schools. As school districts across the state scramble to put plans in place, parents say they are still processing what adjustments this will mean for their families. KSNW’s Bret Buganski joins the conversation.

LIMITING PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. Wes Rapaport reports.

USING TECHNOLOGY: The coronavirus is impacting millions of students across the COUNTRY. Schools are closing and universities are shifting to online classes. We show you how one community in central Arkansas is using technology to stay ahead during the outbreak. Re’Chelle Turner reports.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Food City changes hours

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

