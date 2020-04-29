Coronavirus: Foothills Mall in Maryville reopening on May 1

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Foothills Mall is set to open its doors on May 1 following the expiration of the state’s safer-at-home order.
With the state’s safer-at-home order expiring on April 30, The Foothills mall will open Friday, May 1 and operate under modified hours. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and open 12- 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Foothills Mall is focused on providing a safe, sanitary shopping experience and will continue to monitor any changes as they may evolve under the direction of the State of Tennessee, City of Maryville, CDC, and the Blount County Board of Health.Foothills Mall spokesperson Tia Spires
The announcement comes shortly after Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, said they will reopen dozens of malls across the country in the coming weeks. Knoxville’s West Town Mall is among the first group of Simon Property Group malls that will open on May 1.
