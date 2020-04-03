Coronavirus: HBO to stream 500 hours of programming for free

(NEXSTAR) – As the nation settles in for an extended period of self-isolation to beat COVID-19, HBO announced it will be streaming some of its hit series, documentaries and more for free, starting Friday.
The premium television network announced the #StayHomeBoxOffice titles on Twitter Thursday.
Starting April 3, viewers can use HBO or HBO Go to watch the following HBO shows at no cost: “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Sopranos,” “Succession,” “True Blood,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”
HBO is also offering a number of documentaries and children’s movies that include “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “The Apollo,” The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” and more.
The WarnerMedia-owned company launches a new streaming venture, HBO Max, in May. The premium subscription will include access to content from HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT, TBS and others.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Coronavirus in Knox: Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit
- ‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus: Mayor Kincannon on recent emergency executive order: ‘We’re doing it to save lives’
- Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre