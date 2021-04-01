Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of April. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Knox County reported 179 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, 26 more than the December total. The county reported 62 COVID-19-related deaths in February. The county reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of March.

Beginning April 5, the Knox County Health Department Vaccine Information webpage will feature a direct registration system that allows community members to select an appointment date at registration rather than putting their name on a waitlist for the next available appointment.

Thursday, April 1

New cases: 35

35 Deaths: Five new deaths, 614 total reported

Five new deaths, 614 total reported Current active cases: 979

979 Current hospitalizations: 34

34 New inactive cases: 104

104 Total inactive cases: 47,918

47,918 Probable cases : 7,907

: 7,907 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 41,604

Number of Knox County deaths reported by month:

April 2021 – 5

– 5 March 2021 – 32

– 32 February 2021 – 62

– 62 January 2021 – 179

– 179 December 2020 – 153

– 153 November 2020 – 62

– 62 October 2020 – 21

– 21 September 2020 – 26

– 26 August 2020 – 19

– 19 July 2020 – 35