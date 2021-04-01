Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County in the month of April. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Knox County reported 179 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of January, 26 more than the December total. The county reported 62 COVID-19-related deaths in February. The county reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths in the month of March.
Beginning April 5, the Knox County Health Department Vaccine Information webpage will feature a direct registration system that allows community members to select an appointment date at registration rather than putting their name on a waitlist for the next available appointment.
Thursday, April 1
- New cases: 35
- Deaths: Five new deaths, 614 total reported
- Current active cases: 979
- Current hospitalizations: 34
- New inactive cases: 104
- Total inactive cases: 47,918
- Probable cases: 7,907
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 41,604
Number of Knox County deaths reported by month:
- April 2021 – 5
- March 2021 – 32
- February 2021 – 62
- January 2021 – 179
- December 2020 – 153
- November 2020 – 62
- October 2020 – 21
- September 2020 – 26
- August 2020 – 19
- July 2020 – 35
The 5 Knox County benchmarks in the fight against COVID-19 (green, yellow, red):
- Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days – GREEN
- Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time – YELLOW
- Sustained or increased public health capability – GREEN
- Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity. – GREEN
- Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases – YELLOW
Benchmarks are updated each Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department. Last updated on March 23.