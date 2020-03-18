Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Knox County: KCSO open, taking extra precautions to keep deputies, communities safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to social media on Wednesday to address the sheriff’s office current plan in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Knox County has two* recorded cases; one is an isolated case, while the second case patient was never in the area during their illness and health officials recorded the case for Knox County because of the patient’s record of address.

People had been expressing concerns about local law enforcement response amid the coronavirus spread. Spangler saying he felt like some of them needed to hear from him directly regarding the matter.

“The first thing is I want to assure the citizens of Knox County that the sheriff’s office is open for business. Our officers are and will continue to answer calls for service,” Spangler wrote in his post. “The second thing I want to convey to each of you is that your safety is my primary concern as is the safety of each one of the men and women at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.”

Spangler laid out some of the safety precautions being implemented at the sheriff’s office that also take direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Knox County Health Department.

Spangler said he has mandated the KCSO sick leave policy, which means if someone is sick, showing signs of any illness they are required to stay home.

Extra cleaning measures are being taken at each of the KCSO corrections facilities.

Every KCSO inmate is being screened upon intake before being placed in the general population, Spangler said. If an inmate has a fever or is having symptoms of any illness, not just COVID-19, they are transferred to the KCSO medical unit inside the Roger D. Wilson facility to be evaluated by staff.

“We are without a doubt in an unprecedented time, it is important that we all remain calm, take our directives from the health agencies that are receiving the most current information about COVID-19,” Spangler said. “Lastly, we need to help one another where we can. Check on the elderly and disabled and be a good citizen.

“It’s an honor to be your sheriff, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve our community.”

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday"

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter