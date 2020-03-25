Coronavirus in Tennesee: Knox County reports 20 cases on first day of daily updates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department updated its total number of positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Knox County officials reported a total of 20 positive local cases on the health department website Wednesday in the first of what will be daily updates on the total number of local cases. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 15 confirmed cases in Knox County on Tuesday.
Knox County has conducted a total of 341 tests. Six of the 20 positive cases have already recovered.
11 of the 20 cases are people aged 18-49 years old. 13 of the 20 cases are female.
The Knox County Health Department will update their numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
