Coronavirus in Tennessee: 106 active Knox County cases, 632 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 632.

Knox County reported 106 active cases on Friday, up from 89 active cases reported on Thursday. Thursday was the second time this week that active cases in the county have dropped below 100, along with Monday when 94 active cases were reported.

Knox County reported four new recovered cases on Friday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 521. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from four on Thursday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 632 cases, 57 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 26 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.