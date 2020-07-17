Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,100 active Knox County cases after second triple-digit spike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 1,100 active cases on Friday after reporting the second spike of over 100 cases this week.

Knox County reported 134 new active cases and 13 new recoveries on Friday. There are now 1,100 active COVID-19 cases and 17 people have died from the virus in Knox County.

It’s the biggest one-day spike in active cases and the second spike of over 100 new cases. The first triple-digit spike came on Tuesday. Spikes of 93 cases were reported on July 4 and July 6.

Twelve of the 17 deaths have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,053 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 153 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 47 on Thursday.

The number of recoveries grew to 936. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 86 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website, up from 82 on Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter