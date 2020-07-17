Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,100 active Knox County cases after second triple-digit spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 1,100 active cases on Friday after reporting the second spike of over 100 cases this week.

Knox County reported 134 new active cases and 13 new recoveries on Friday. There are now 1,100 active COVID-19 cases and 17 people have died from the virus in Knox County.

It’s the biggest one-day spike in active cases and the second spike of over 100 new cases. The first triple-digit spike came on Tuesday. Spikes of 93 cases were reported on July 4 and July 6.

Twelve of the 17 deaths have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,053 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 153 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 47 on Thursday.

The number of recoveries grew to 936. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 86 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website, up from 82 on Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.