Coronavirus in Tennessee: 111 active Knox County cases, 547 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 547.

Knox County reported 111 active cases on Friday, down from 120 reported on Thursday.

Knox County reported 31 new recovered cases on Friday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 431.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from four on Thursday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 547 cases, 52 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 12 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.