Coronavirus in Tennessee: 119 cases in Knox County, recoveries up to 70

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County is now 119 following an update from the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported a total of 119 positive local cases on the health department website Monday with 70 recovered cases. The total number of cases in Knox County stood at 110 with 60 recoveries on Sunday, hours before Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned this could be the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County remained at one Monday. The first Knox County death was announced last week.

16 of the 119 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness, a number unchanged from Sunday. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The total number of tests conducted grew to 1409.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.