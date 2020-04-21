Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 196 total

The Knox County Health Department will hold its daily briefing at 12:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case number to 196.

There are now 27 active cases in the county as of April 21, down from 28 on Monday. The total number of cases grew to 196 from 193.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 165. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 196 cases, 27 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness, unchanged from Monday. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.