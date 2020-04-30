Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active cases in Knox County, 232 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 232.

Knox County reported 28 active cases on Thursday, up six from 22 on Wednesday.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 199 from 197. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.

Three cases currently require hospitalization after six were hospitalized as of Monday. Of the 232 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.