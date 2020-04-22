Coronavirus in Tennessee: 29 active Knox County cases, 199 total

(Mobile Users: Can this the video? Go here.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 199.

There are now 29 active cases in the county as of April 22, up from 27 on Tuesday. The total number of cases grew to 199 from 196.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 166. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 199 cases, 28 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.