Coronavirus in Tennessee: 294 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up 294 to 27,869 — or just 1.1% — on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Deaths were also up from Tuesday to 436, an increase of one. There have been 18,516 recoveries from the virus.
There have been 1,990 people hospitalized and 528,635 have been tested.
Just before the daily release of stats by the state Department of Health, Gov. Bill Lee announced guidance allowing long-term care facilities to provide limited visitation options while ensuring the safety of their residents from COVID-19.
Earlier Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department reported 16 new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 519. (The Knox County and state numbers for Knox County are often different because of timing issues of the reports.)
Meanwhile, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters addressed a spike in cases in the popular tourist destination.
