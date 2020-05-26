Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3 test positive at Maryville Newell plant

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Newell Brands has confirmed three individuals at its plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Operations in the area where the three individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus worked were temporarily suspended for deep cleaning, Newell Brands said in a statement. These are the only confirmed cases in the facility.

The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority. We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic, including providing masks, taking temperatures of employees upon arrival, stringent visitor protocols and screenings, zero contact and safe distancing measures, enhanced cleaning procedures, and emergency paid sick days. Employees were notified that three individuals have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as a result suspended operations temporarily in the area where they work to allow for deep cleaning. These are the only confirmed cases in the facility. Newell Brands company spokesperson

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.