Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Tennessee: 32 active cases, 172 total in Knox County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases Wednesday in its latest update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now 32 active cases in the county as of April 14, down from 35 on Tuesday. The total number of cases grew to 172

The total number of recovered cases rose to 136. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range.
Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Of the 172 cases, 21 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 4,422 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter