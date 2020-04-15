Coronavirus in Tennessee: 32 active cases, 172 total in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases Wednesday in its latest update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There are now 32 active cases in the county as of April 14, down from 35 on Tuesday. The total number of cases grew to 172
The total number of recovered cases rose to 136. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Of the 172 cases, 21 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
In Knox County, 4,422 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
