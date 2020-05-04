Coronavirus in Tennessee: 32 active Knox County cases, 246 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday while the number of active cases dropped by six.
The Knox County Health Department reported 246 total cases on Monday, down from 248 on Sunday. The number of active cases decreased from 38 to 32.
The total number of recovered cases grew by four on Monday to 209. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.
Two cases currently require hospitalization. Of the 248 cases, 35 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
