Coronavirus in Tennessee: 34 active Knox County cases, 352 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, to bring the county’s total to 352.
Knox County reported 34 active cases on Tuesday, up from 27 on Monday.
Three new recovered cases were reporting, bringing the total number of recoveries to 313. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from one Monday.
Of the 352 cases, 40 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
