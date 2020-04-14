Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active cases in Knox County, 170 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting four new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case number to 170.

There are now 35 active cases in the county as of April 14, down from 36 on Monday.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 131. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Twenty-one of the 170 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 4,307 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.