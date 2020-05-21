Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases, 323 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new active cases of COVID-19 and one new recovered case on Thursday.
Knox County reported 35 active cases on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. The total number of cases in Knox County stands at 323.
The total number of recovered cases increased by one to 283. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 323 cases, 39 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are five probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
