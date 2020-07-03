Coronavirus in Tennessee: 364 active cases in Knox County, 1093 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported a 4 percent increase in total COVID-19 cases on Friday while total hospitalizations dropped.

The number of active cases went up by 41 to bring the number of active cases to 364. KCHD also reported 5 new recovered cases Thursday. There have been 1093 total cases in the county.

There are 14 Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from 18 on Thursday.

Of the 1093 cases, 86 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 28 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and the first death since April on Thursday. Spikes of 53 and 50 cases were seen on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The total number of recoveries is now 723. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.