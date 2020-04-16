Coronavirus in Tennessee: 38 active Knox County in latest update, 186 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting 14 new cases on Monday, bringing the total case number to 186.
There are now 38 active cases in the county as of April 16, up from 32 on Wednesday. The total number of cases grew to 186 from 172.
The total number of recovered cases rose to 144. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Of the 186 cases, 21 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness, unchanged from Wednesday. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.
