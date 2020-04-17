Coronavirus in Tennessee: 41 active cases in Knox County, 189 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting 3 new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 189.

There are now 41 active cases in the county as of April 17, up from 38 on Thursday. The total number of cases grew to 189 from 186.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases rose remained at 144. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 189 cases, 22 have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.