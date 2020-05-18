Coronavirus in Tennessee: 45 active Knox County cases, 311 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 311.

Knox County reported 45 active cases on Monday, down one from Sunday.

The total number of recovered cases remained grew to 261 from 257. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range
There are no Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 311 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are four probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page, up from three reported over the weekend.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

 

