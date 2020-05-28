Coronavirus in Tennessee: 47 active Knox County cases, 367 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new recovered COVID-19 cases on Thursday, to bring the county’s case total to 167.
Knox County reported 47 active cases on Thursday, down from 48 on Wednesday. Knox County previously had three consecutive days where the total number of active cases Knox County rose.
Two new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries remains at 315. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 367 cases, 40 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
