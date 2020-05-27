Coronavirus in Tennessee: 48 active Knox County cases, 366 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, to bring the county’s total to 366.
Knox County reported 48 active cases on Wednesday, up from 34 on Tuesday.
No new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries remains at 313. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 366 cases, 40 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
