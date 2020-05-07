Coronavirus in Tennessee: 52 active cases, 269 total

(Mobile users: Can’t see the live stream? Click here)

The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total case number to 269.

Knox County reported 52 active cases on Thursday, up from 43 on Wednesday.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases grew to 212 after remaining at 209 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 269 cases, 36 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.