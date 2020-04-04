Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth person has died from a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home that saw more than 100 people test positive.
Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the death from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. State health officials have said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated but has since allowed some residents to return.
RELATED: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered
The state contracted out a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the facility last Sunday and state Health Department nurses surveyed it starting Wednesday to ensure it was safe for residents to reenter, Department of Health spokeswoman Shelley Walker said.
Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have since been allowed to reenter the facility, while residents who tested positive and are recovering remain at hospitals, Walker said.
A Cookeville nursing home has also seen an outbreak, saying Thursday that 44 people there had tested positive for COVID-19, 28 patients and 16 staff.
Signature Healthcare at Putnam County administrator Lee Rooney said in a news conference that after a couple of positive tests, the facility asked the health department to come in and do a blanket test of everyone there. They tested 320 people. Of those who tested positive, Rooney said the vast majority were showing no symptoms.
The facility said in a news release it would dedicate a wing for COVID-19 patients that will be isolated with its own entrance, supplies and staff.
Tennessee’s caseload has grown to more than 3,000, with at least 37 deaths, as the novel virus spreads. For the vast majority, symptoms clear up in several weeks without requiring hospitalization, but the consequences can be life-threatening for older people and those with existing health problems.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; TWRA confirms start of turkey season
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions
- ‘Forgivable’ small business loans available today in Tennessee
- US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teaches daughter to wash hands while singing ‘Moana’ song
- ETSU postpones spring commencement, virtual commencement planned for May
- Coronavirus: Knoxville drive-thru testing event could lead to many more for Kroger Health
- Knoxville man recovering from COVID-19 asking community to take virus seriously