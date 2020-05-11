Coronavirus in Tennessee: 64 active Knox County cases, 295 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported fifteen new cases on Monday, bringing the total case number to 295.

Knox County reported 64 active cases on Monday, up from 49 on Sunday. The new cases marked a 5.36 percent growth in cases in Knox County.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 226, unchanged since Saturday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are two patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 295 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.