Coronavirus in Tennessee: 66 active Knox County cases, 301 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new active cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case number to 301.
Knox County reported 66 active cases on Tuesday, up from 64 on Monday.
The total number of recovered cases grew to 230 on Tuesday after remaining at 226 since Saturday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are two patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 301 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.
There are five probable cases of COVID-19, according to the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.
