Coronavirus in Tennessee: 70 active Knox County cases, 410 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, to bring the county’s case total to 410.

Knox County reported six new active cases on Monday, up from 64 on Sunday.

One new recovered case was reported. The total number of recoveries is now 335. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are no Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 410 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 11 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.