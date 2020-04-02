Coronavirus in Tennessee: 85 cases reported in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of cases in Knox County is now up to 85, according to new data released Thursday.

Cases breakdown by age range. Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Knox County Health Department reported 85 total COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday, up from 77 reported Wednesday.

42 total cases have recovered, up from 28.

13 of the 85 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The total number of tests conducted grew to 1,115. The total number of tests conducted surpassed 1,000 Wednesday

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.