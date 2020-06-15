Coronavirus in Tennessee: 94 active Knox County cases, 573 total cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 573.
Knox County reported 94 active cases on Monday, down from 105 reported on Sunday. The total number of active cases in Knox County had not gone below 100 since Tuesday, June 6.
Knox County reported 16 new recovered cases on Monday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases is now 474.
Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from eight reported on Monday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.
Of the 573 cases, 56 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 20 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
