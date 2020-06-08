Coronavirus in Tennessee: 96 active Knox County cases, 494 total

(Mobile users: Can’t see the livestream? Click here)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 494.

Knox County reported 96 active cases on Monday, up from 95 reported on Sunday. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

Sixteen new recovered cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 cases to 393.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are three Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from two reported Sunday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 494 cases, 46 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 10 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.