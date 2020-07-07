Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active cases in Knox County top 500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of active cases in Knox County surpassed 500 on Tuesday as the Knox County Health Department reported 70 new cases, a 5.4% increase in the total case count.

The total number of active cases in Knox County is now 563.

Knox County lists 30 probable cases of COVID-19 currently on the county website.

There are 19 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, down from 20 on Monday.

Of the 1,366 total cases seen in Knox County, 93 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Health Department officials reported the first death from the coronavirus since April last week, two deaths on Sunday, and the ninth total death in the county on Monday.

Two new recovered cases were reported Tuesday. The total number of recoveries is now 764. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.