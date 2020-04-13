Coronavirus in Tennessee: active cases in Knox County up to 36, 166 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting 7 new cases on Monday, bringing the total case number to 166.

There are now 36 active cases in the county as of April 13, up from 28 on Sunday.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 126. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Case breakdown by age range.

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

20 of the 166 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 3587 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.