Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases down to 35, 154 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is reporting two new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 154.

There are now 35 active cases in the county as of April 10, down from 42 on Thursday.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 115, up from 106 on Thursday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation.

18 of the 154 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 3150 total tests have now been conducted.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.