Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases drop below 100

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported nearly 30 new recovered COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases down under 100.

Knox County reported 92 active cases on Friday, down from 112 reported on Thursday. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases grew by 28. The total number of recovered cases now stands at 363. Knox County hadn’t reported a new recovered case since Monday.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There is one Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from two on Thursday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 460 cases, 44 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 11 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.