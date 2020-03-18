Coronavirus in Tennessee: City of Oak Ridge updates municipal services closures, hours

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — City Manager Mark Watson released an update Wednesday regarding Oak Ridge’s facilities as the novel coronavirus affects day-to-day operations.
Here’s the full update:
MUNICIPAL BUILDING (Updated 3/17/20)
- While the city of Oak Ridge Municipal Building will remain open during normal business hours, the public will use the entry labeled “Court Public Safety” near city council chambers to be directed to the department they need (use parking lot just off South Tulane Avenue at the north entrance).
- Visitors will need to call for permission to enter the rest of the building.Signs will be displayed outside the main entrance to city court with phone numbers to the departments that citizens need to speak with in order to be let into the building. A temporary phone is also set up in the lobby and available for this use.
- If a visitor needs to enter through a handicapped-accessible entrance, they can come in through the entrance near the city clerk’s office. They must call 865-425-3411 or 865-425-3414 during normal business hours to be let in.
- Restrooms are only available in the area adjacent to the front entryway.
- All meetings for boards and commissions are canceled until further notice.
UTILITIES (Updated 3/17/20)
- The Utilities Business Office is open and accepting tax and utility payments.
CENTRAL SERVICES COMPLEX (Updated 3/18/20)
- For the safety of our employees and the public, the CSC building is closed to the public until further notice.
- Public Works and Electrical Department services are still on-going, and this precaution should help limit exposure to these employees.
- If you need to reach Public Works please call 865-425-1875 and for the Electric Department 865-425-1803.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
- All citizen visits and tours to fire stations and headquarters have been suspended.
- Fire administration may be reached at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building through the phone system in the lobby near city council chambers.
POLICE DEPARTMENT (Updated 3/18/20)
- The main entrance to the police department is closed to the public.
- To file police reports, citizens should use the entry to the Municipal Building labeled “Court Public Safety” near city council chambers (use parking lot just off South Tulane Avenue at the north entrance).
ANIMAL CONTROL (Updated 3/18/20)
- Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public to ensure the safety and health of animals, employees, volunteers and visitors.
- Animal Control will continue to respond to animal emergencies.
- Adoptions and owner reclaims must be scheduled by calling (865) 425-3423.
SENIOR CENTER
- The Senior Center closed on Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice.
- As a result, the ETHRA Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal program (on-site meals) was also suspended.
- The ETHRA Senior Nutrition Program Home Delivered Meals (“Meals On Wheels”) will continue.
- The MyRide program is suspended until further notice.
RECREATION CENTER & SCARBORO COMMUNITY CENTER (Updated 3/17/20)
- The Recreation Center and Scarboro Community Center will remain open at this time, but precautions are being taken to limit exposure risks.
- Scarboro Community Center is open for normal business hours at this time.
- The Oak Ridge Civic Center will close two hours earlier each night (8 p.m.). Free-play basketball, volleyball and martial arts lessons are suspended until further notice.
- The gymnasium and game room are closed. At this time, the indoor pool will continue to operate as scheduled, but that is subject to change as the situation develops.
- The Eggspo egg hunt, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, is canceled. It may be rescheduled at a later date. Other programs and activities may be subject to postponement or cancellation as the situation develops.
CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE (Updated 3/17/20)
- Water coolers at the Centennial Golf Course will remain off the course for the foreseeable future.
- All restrooms on the golf course have been closed.
- Ball washers and putting green flags have been removed.
CITY COURT (Updated 3/17/20)
- All city court hearings for the month of March will be postponed
- The City Court Clerk’s office is open for payment. Please call 865-425-3536 if you have any questions.
- Limit one person in clerk’s office at a time.
LIBRARY
- Every other computer is closed to public use in order to reduce the number of surfaces needing disinfectant.
- The children’s room, Oak Ridge room, and microfilm room are closed to the public until further notice.
- Tables in the main reading room will seat only 2 people rather than 4 at a time.
- Hand sanitizer will be made available more widely throughout the library.
- Water fountains will be covered and not available for public use.
- Programs for all ages are canceled until further notice, with the exception of Census Taker recruitment and training.
- All due dates will be extended for 9 weeks and overdue fines will be canceled.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- Walk-in applications are discouraged.
- Applications for building, planning, and zoning are encouraged and will be accepted via phone or email. For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 865-425-3550.