Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases climb to 21,306 with 341 new reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday in Tennessee is 21,306 — up 1.6% — with 353 deaths, Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases rose by 341. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by 10 — or 2.9% — from Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,647 people hospitalized and 13,916 have recovered. The number of people tested is 409,630.

COVID-19 deaths are expected to hit and pass 100,000 in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, issued a stern warning after viewing video showing some of the Memorial Day crowds gathered at a pool party in Missouri.

“We have a situation in which you see that type of crowding with no mask and people interacting. That’s not prudent and that’s inviting a situation that could get out of control,” he said during an interview Wednesday on CNN. “Don’t start leapfrogging some of the recommendations in the guidelines because that’s really tempting fate and asking for trouble.”

A huge event in Pigeon Forge, the Spring Rod Run, has been canceled amid public safety concerns due to COVID-19, city leaders and event organizers confirmed Wednesday.

Knox County had a second single-day, double-digit increase of cases, a first dating back to the first day of known COVID-19 cases in the county March 20.

