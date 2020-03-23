Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order for PPE donations, closes outpatient surgery centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Lee issued an executive order that essentially mandates the donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) and limits out-patient surgery centers in Tennessee – all in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus and give medical personnel what they need.
Executive Order No. 18, signed by Gov. Lee on Monday, prohibits hospitals and out-patient surgery centers to perform elective surgeries, as well as dental surgery centers; and orders non-hospital medical providers to donate their medical supplies like masks to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).
The governor also established what he called a Unified Command group for COVID-19 which will coordinate efforts between TEMA, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of the Military.
Executive Order No. 18 is effective, the governor said, until April 13.
During Monday’s announcement, Gov. Lee also encouraged Tennesseans to donate blood, stay at home unless they work in an essential industry and to serve our neighbors.
“We will get though this,” Lee said.
View the full press conference here:
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: 505 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus
- Arkansas mailman leaves $2,200 tip for restaurant staff
- Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girlâ€™s birthday with parade
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
- Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
- Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands
- IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics; Canada pulls out
- Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming
- Social distancing during coronavirus pandemic: Sevierville church offers drive-in church service
- Churches migrate online amid Coronavirus restrictions on large groups
- Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should clean daily