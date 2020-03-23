Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order for PPE donations, closes outpatient surgery centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Lee issued an executive order that essentially mandates the donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) and limits out-patient surgery centers in Tennessee – all in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus and give medical personnel what they need.

Executive Order No. 18, signed by Gov. Lee on Monday, prohibits hospitals and out-patient surgery centers to perform elective surgeries, as well as dental surgery centers; and orders non-hospital medical providers to donate their medical supplies like masks to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

The governor also established what he called a Unified Command group for COVID-19 which will coordinate efforts between TEMA, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of the Military.

Executive Order No. 18 is effective, the governor said, until April 13.

During Monday’s announcement, Gov. Lee also encouraged Tennesseans to donate blood, stay at home unless they work in an essential industry and to serve our neighbors.

“We will get though this,” Lee said.

