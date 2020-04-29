Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gyms in the majority of Tennessee’s counties are allowed to begin reopening Friday, May 1.

On Tuesday, the state’s economic recovery group announced guidance for exercise facilities in counties without a locally run health department. The new guidelines detail how to safely reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that it’s important for the mental and the physical health of Tennesseans to have access to fitness environments,” Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday.

“It’s impossible to hide my excitement about being able to get moving because if you’re in this business you obviously care deeply about your people that you’re working with and you always want to see them keep improving,” said Get Fit Maryville’s Tony Saddy.

Saddy is ready to open back up Friday morning, and that date is a consensus among the gym owners we’re hearing from.

“Friday, as far as on a modified schedule. We will probably continue on a modified schedule with those guidelines of limiting the number of members and that social distancing aspect,” said Kenda Reynolds, of Kinetics Wellness Studio.

The state recommends fitness centers put certain measures in place, including regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces and equipment, as well as encouraging all employees and customers to wear personal protective equipment when they can.

“Whenever someone enters, we’ll be taking their temperature. If it’s under 100.4, then we will allow them to enter the facility,” said Ryan Carson, owner of Maxed Out Gym. “I think a lot of people are going to take a lot of their own precautions anyway. So I don’t really see a lot of people trying to break the rules. We do have the machines spaced out 6 feet apart. We’ll be closing off the locker rooms, the water fountains, things like that. Anywhere that could potentially be a big area of congregation.”

To read all of the guidelines from the state, click here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter