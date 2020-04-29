Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gyms in the majority of Tennessee’s counties are allowed to begin reopening Friday, May 1.

On Tuesday, the state’s economic recovery group announced guidance for exercise facilities in counties without a locally run health department. The new guidelines detail how to safely reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that it’s important for the mental and the physical health of Tennesseans to have access to fitness environments,” Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday.

“It’s impossible to hide my excitement about being able to get moving because if you’re in this business you obviously care deeply about your people that you’re working with and you always want to see them keep improving,” said Get Fit Maryville’s Tony Saddy.

Saddy is ready to open back up Friday morning, and that date is a consensus among the gym owners we’re hearing from.

“Friday, as far as on a modified schedule. We will probably continue on a modified schedule with those guidelines of limiting the number of members and that social distancing aspect,” said Kenda Reynolds, of Kinetics Wellness Studio.

The state recommends fitness centers put certain measures in place, including regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces and equipment, as well as encouraging all employees and customers to wear personal protective equipment when they can.

“Whenever someone enters, we’ll be taking their temperature. If it’s under 100.4, then we will allow them to enter the facility,” said Ryan Carson, owner of Maxed Out Gym. “I think a lot of people are going to take a lot of their own precautions anyway. So I don’t really see a lot of people trying to break the rules. We do have the machines spaced out 6 feet apart. We’ll be closing off the locker rooms, the water fountains, things like that. Anywhere that could potentially be a big area of congregation.”

To read all of the guidelines from the state, click here.