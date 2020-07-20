KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported the 14th death from COVID-19 in the first 20 days of July on Monday as cases continue to rise steadily, according to new data from The Knox County Health Department.

Knox County reported one new death, 90 new active cases and two new recoveries on Monday. There are 1,311 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 19 people have died from the virus.

14 of the 19 deaths in the county have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,314 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 161 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 44 Knox County patients currently hospitalized, up from 41 on Sunday.

During the Friday media briefing, Knox County Health Director Dr. Buchanan announced that no testing will take place at the Knox County Health Department on Monday, July 20. Buchanan expressed concern for people exposed to high temperatures while waiting in line in their cars and says the department will look to create a covered testing area to avoid heat exposure. They hope to resume testing on Wednesday, July 22.

The number of recoveries grew to 984. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 113 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website, up from 93 on Sunday.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.