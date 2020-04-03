Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases increase to 93

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County went up to 93 on Friday, according to new information from the Knox County Health Department.

COVID-19 case breakdown by age ranges. Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Knox County reported a total of 93 positive local cases on the health department website Friday after 85 were reported on Thursday.

Fifty cases have now recovered. Knox County reported a total of 42 recoveries on Thursday. The total number of tests conducted grew to 1,363.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County remained at one Friday. The first Knox County death was announced on Monday.

Fourteen of the 93 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer-at-Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer-at-Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories