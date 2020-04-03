Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases increase to 93

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County went up to 93 on Friday, according to new information from the Knox County Health Department.

COVID-19 case breakdown by age ranges. Source: Knox County Health Dept.

Knox County reported a total of 93 positive local cases on the health department website Friday after 85 were reported on Thursday.

Fifty cases have now recovered. Knox County reported a total of 42 recoveries on Thursday. The total number of tests conducted grew to 1,363.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County remained at one Friday. The first Knox County death was announced on Monday.

Fourteen of the 93 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.