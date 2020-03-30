Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases rise to 57

A breakdown of Knox County cases by age range. Source: Knox County Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

Knox County reported a total of 57 positive local cases on the health department website Monday, up from 41 on Sunday.

Eight of the 57 cases have resulted in hospitalization. KCHD reported 17 positive cases have recovered after reporting 14 on Sunday.

The Knox County Health Department began reporting new cases daily at 11 a.m. last week. 

